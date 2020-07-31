Publicidad
¡EXCLUSIVA en EL CHIRINGUITO!
JESÚS MARTÍNEZ, agente de Pellegrini: "NO SE VA DEL BETIS"
Unas informaciones apuntaban que Pellegrini, nuevo entrenador del Betis, tendría una oferta mareante de China. Su agente, Jesús Martínez, habló en El Chiringuito en exclusivo y dejó claro el futuro del entrenador chileno.
HISTÓRICA HUMILLACIÓN DEL BAYERN AL BARÇA QUE DEJA A LOS AZULGRANA FUERA DE LA CHAMPIONS Y TOCADOS
SE ACABÓ
El Bayern golea al Barcelona (2-8) y le endosa una humillación histórica que deja al equipo de Setién muy tocado.
