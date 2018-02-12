Publicidad
¡Sigue a Chirifitness!
¡Nace Chiringuito Fitness!
Si quieres comenzar a cuidarte, sigue a @chirifitness ¡Te ayudamos a ello!
Publicidad
LA SÚPER OFERTA DE REGISTRO DE WILLIAM HILL
Josep te trae la mejor oferta de registro para que apuestes con William Hill
Josep Pedrerol te cuenta en 'El Chiringuito' la nueva súper oferta de registro en William Hill: utiliza el código 200CHIRINGUITO.
Audiencias Enero 2021
Mega (1,4%) sube en el Late Night con el ‘El Chiringuito de jugones’, líder un mes más
Mega destaca en hombres (2%) y en Target Comercial (1,7%). También sobresale en Late Night con un 2,9%.