LAS PALABRAS DEL TERTULIANO DEL BARÇA EN EL CHIRINGUITO

QUIM DOMÈNECH: "MESSI sigue teniendo DUDAS tras la segunda reunión con KOEMAN"

Ronald Koeman y Leo Messi se volvieron a ver las caras en la Ciudad Deportiva del Barça tras el 'Me quedo' del argentino. Quim Domènech cuenta al detalle cómo se siente el argentino tras el último encuentro con su nuevo entrenador.

El Chiringuito
Madrid
Publicado:
Actualizado:

Programas

¿Debe seguir siendo Messi capitán del Barça?
¡El mejor debate en El Chiringuito!

¿Debe seguir siendo Messi capitán del Barça?

El argentino se quedará finalmente en el Barça y en El Chiringuito nos preguntamos: ¿debe seguir manteniendo el brazalete de capitán?

MESSI SE QUEDA... PARA NO IR A JUICIO

MESSI SE QUEDA... PARA NO IR A JUICIO

