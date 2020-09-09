Publicidad
LAS PALABRAS DEL TERTULIANO DEL BARÇA EN EL CHIRINGUITO
QUIM DOMÈNECH: "MESSI sigue teniendo DUDAS tras la segunda reunión con KOEMAN"
Ronald Koeman y Leo Messi se volvieron a ver las caras en la Ciudad Deportiva del Barça tras el 'Me quedo' del argentino. Quim Domènech cuenta al detalle cómo se siente el argentino tras el último encuentro con su nuevo entrenador.
El argentino se quedará finalmente en el Barça y en El Chiringuito nos preguntamos: ¿debe seguir manteniendo el brazalete de capitán?
